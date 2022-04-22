Russia adds prominent opposition activist Kara-Murza to list of "foreign agents"

Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza, vice chairman of Open Russia, testifies before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Civil Society Perspectives on Russia" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

April 22 (Reuters) - Russia's justice ministry on Friday added opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza to a list of "foreign agents", which means he is subject to stringent financial reporting requirements and must preface anything he publishes with a disclaimer.

Leonid Volkov, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, is also now on the list, the ministry announced on its website, saying both were Ukrainian agents. Critics say the listings are designed to stifle dissent.

Reporting by David Ljunggren

