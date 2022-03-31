Skip to main content
Russia against U.S., NATO military presence near Afghanistan - TASS

1 minute read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2022. Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

March 31 (Reuters) - Russia considers the presence of any United States or NATO military infrastructure in countries bordering Afghanistan unacceptable, the TASS news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.