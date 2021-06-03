Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Russia, Bahrain to produce Sputnik V vaccine for MENA region

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The sovereign funds of Russia and Bahrain signed a preliminary agreement on Thursday to manufacture and distribute the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine across the Middle East and North Africa region, The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

RDIF provided no information on the capacity of the planned manufacturing facility under the agreement which also involves Binnopharm Group, а subsidiary of Russian investment company Sistema (AFKS.MM).

