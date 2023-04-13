Russia to ban share trading in 'unfriendly' defence firms -Vedomosti

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia plans to ban shares in defence companies from so-called "unfriendly" countries from being traded on Moscow exchanges, business newspaper Vedomosti reported on Thursday, citing a senior member of the country's parliament.

Vedomosti cited first deputy chair of the State Duma's financial markets commission Konstantin Bakharev as saying the lack of a ban was "unacceptable and amoral". The newspaper reported that Russia's finance ministry backed the ban.

Russia first published its list of "unfriendly" countries in 2021. The list includes the United States, all European Union member states, and a string of other countries that have imposed sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

