Russia bans entry to 55 military and political officials from Canada

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia has banned entry to 55 military and political officials from Canada in a tit-for-tat move, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

It said the decision was taken in response to sanctions from Canada against Russian nationals.

Reporting by Reuters

