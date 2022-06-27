Russia bars entry to 43 Canadians in sanctions response

Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks during a news conference at the Bank of England in London, December 1, 2015.REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

June 27 (Reuters) - Russia sanctioned 43 Canadian citizens on Monday, barring them from entering the country in a tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions on Moscow.

The list, published by the foreign ministry, included the chairperson of Canada's governing Liberal Party, Suzanne Cowan, and the former governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, Mark Carney.

In April, Moscow sanctioned 61 Canadian officials and journalists. It has barred dozens of other Western politicians, journalists and business figures from entering Russia.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones

