Russia blocked evacuation from part of Ukrainian town - regional governor

A damaged vehicle is seen outside a destroyed hospital building, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, in Izyum, Ukraine, March 8, 2022, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. Volodymyr Matsokin via Facebook/via REUTERS

KOSICE, Slovakia, March 10 (Reuters) - Russia blocked Ukrainian civilians from evacuating territory under its control in the eastern Ukrainian town of Izyum on Thursday, regional governor Oleh Synegubov said.

Ukrainian authorities were able to help around 1,600 people flee the part of Izyum held by Ukraine, he said in televised comments.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

