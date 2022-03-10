1 minute read
Russia blocked evacuation from part of Ukrainian town - regional governor
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KOSICE, Slovakia, March 10 (Reuters) - Russia blocked Ukrainian civilians from evacuating territory under its control in the eastern Ukrainian town of Izyum on Thursday, regional governor Oleh Synegubov said.
Ukrainian authorities were able to help around 1,600 people flee the part of Izyum held by Ukraine, he said in televised comments.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.