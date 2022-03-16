Skip to main content
Russia blocks BBC website, says it's only beginning of its response

1 minute read

Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, Britain, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

March 16 (Reuters) - Russian authorities on Wednesday blocked the website of Britain's BBC, which foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a Telegram post was "just the beginning of response actions to an information war unleashed by the West".

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

