Russia blocks BBC website, says it's only beginning of its response
March 16 (Reuters) - Russian authorities on Wednesday blocked the website of Britain's BBC, which foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a Telegram post was "just the beginning of response actions to an information war unleashed by the West".
