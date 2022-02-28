Skip to main content
Russia calls in Canadian envoy, complains over protests outside its embassy

A flag is pictured outside the Russian embassy in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia threatened Canada on Monday with retaliation if it failed to ensure the safety of its diplomats and complained over what it said were hostile protests outside its embassy in Ottawa and two other consulates.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it had called in Canada's ambassador to Moscow to lodge a formal protest.

