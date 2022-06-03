Russia, China not interested in working with U.S. on N.Korea - U.S envoy

Kim Gunn, South Korea's new special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim and Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi arrive for their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - China and Russia are clearly not interested in working with the United States to manage North Korea's nuclear and missile arsenal, Washington's nuclear envoy said on Friday, after Beijing and Moscow vetoed a U.S. proposal for new sanctions.

In Seoul for meetings with South Korean and Japanese counterparts, U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim said it was in the interest of China and Russia to cooperate with Washington, which is still seeking to engage with them to pressure Pyongyang.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Josh Smith; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.