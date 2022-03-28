Russia-China relations at strongest level ever, says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

March 28 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said Russia's relations with China were at their strongest level ever, at a time when Western nations are seeking to isolate Moscow with unprecedented sanctions over Ukraine.

Beijing has repeatedly voiced opposition to the sanctions, insisting it will maintain normal economic and trade exchanges with Russia, and has refused to condemn Moscow's actions in Ukraine, but the government is wary of Chinese companies running afoul of sanctions. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.