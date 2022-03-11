Russia could surround Ukrainian city of Odessa on three sides - mayor

Barricades are set outside the entrance of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet, during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

LVIV, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - The mayor of Odesssa said on Friday Russian forces could soon surround his southern Ukrainian port city on three fronts.

Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov suggested Russian forces would seek to advance from territories they have occupied in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region towards Moldova's separatist-controlled Transdniestria region, where Russian troops are based. Such a move could cut Odessa off from the rest of Ukraine.

"Also, we think that while this is happening, Russian landing ships could surround us from the sea," Trukhanov added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.