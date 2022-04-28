Russia court orders early release of ex-minister jailed for corruption -Interfax

Russian former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev stands behind bars after the verdict at a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

April 28 (Reuters) - A Russian court has ordered the early release of former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who was sentenced in 2017 to eight years in jail on corruption charges, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source.

Ulyukayev, the most senior serving official to be arrested in decades, was found guilty of soliciting a $2 million bribe from Igor Sechin, the CEO of oil company Rosneft.

A court in the town of Tver, where the former minister is serving his term, made the decision on Wednesday. Ulyukayev will be released in May when the ruling comes into force, assuming it is not appealed, Interfax said.

