Russia and Cuba will keep developing technical military cooperation -RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia October 29, 2019. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russia and Cuba will continue developing their cooperation in the technical military sphere, the RIA news agency cited Moscow's ambassador in Havana as saying on Friday.

Contact between the two countries has increased this month, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel previously discussing a strategic partnership and agreeing to strengthen bilateral ties. read more

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn

