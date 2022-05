Russia declares travel ban on 963 Americans including Biden and Blinken

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday it was banning entry to 963 Americans including U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA chief William Burns

The travel bans have only symbolic impact but form part of a constant downward spiral in Russia's relations with the United States and its allies since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.