Russia to deliver missile systems to Myanmar on schedule - Ifax

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia will deliver Pantsir air defence systems to Myanmar on schedule as outlined in the relevant sales contract, the Interfax news agency cited the head of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation as saying on Wednesday.

Rights activists have accused Moscow of legitimising the junta, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, by continuing bilateral visits and arms deals. read more

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

