Russia denies it has discussed participation in G7 meeting -Ifax

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday denied it has discussed participation in an online G7 ministerial meeting about Afghanistan, Interfax news agency reported, citing Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

China and Russia are expected to take part in the meeting despite not being members of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, Nikkei reported earlier on Sunday, referring to comments Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi made on NHK television.

"We received signals from Berlin and Paris two days ago regarding some meeting, but there was nothing said about G7," Interfax quoted Zakharova as saying.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by David Goodman

