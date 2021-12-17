Russia disappointed by U.S. signals on its security proposals - Ryabkov

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Moscow is extremely disappointed by signals coming from the United States and NATO regarding Russian proposals on security guarantees, the TASS news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States had seen proposals from Russia to start talks and was speaking with its European allies and partners. read more

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Kevin Liffey

