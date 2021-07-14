Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Russia to discuss strategic stability with U.S. next week -RIA cites sources

1 minute read

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - Nuclear strategic stability talks between Russia and the United States will take place in a week, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources in a Russian delegation at talks in Tajikistan.

Russia wants to discuss all types of weapons, including nuclear, non-nuclear, offensive and defensive weapons, that can affect strategic stability and global security, RIA reported.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at a summit in Geneva last month to embark on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 10:42 AM UTCSouth African crowds rampage, hospital operations disrupted

Crowds looted shops and offices in South Africa on Wednesday, defying government calls to end a week of violence that has killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses.

WorldU.S. rejects China maritime claims, calls for ASEAN action on Myanmar
WorldEXCLUSIVE Twitter sees jump in govt demands to remove content of journalists, news outlets
WorldBrazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized to find cause of hiccups, presidency says
WorldAfghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan in major advance