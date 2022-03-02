1 minute read
Russia expects to discuss ceasefire with Ukraine at talks on Thursday -Russian agencies
MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia expects Ukrainian officials to arrive in Belarus for the next round of peace talks on Thursday morning, when a ceasefire is set to be discussed, Russian news agencies cited Moscow's negotiator Vladimir Medinsky as saying on Wednesday.
The Russian army is providing a security corridor for the Ukrainian delegation, TASS cited Medinsky as saying.
Reporting by Mark Trevelyan and Moscow newsroom, editing by Mark Heinrich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.