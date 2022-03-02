Russia expects to discuss ceasefire with Ukraine at talks on Thursday -Russian agencies

Russia's presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky from the Russian delegation speaks after the talks in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia expects Ukrainian officials to arrive in Belarus for the next round of peace talks on Thursday morning, when a ceasefire is set to be discussed, Russian news agencies cited Moscow's negotiator Vladimir Medinsky as saying on Wednesday.

The Russian army is providing a security corridor for the Ukrainian delegation, TASS cited Medinsky as saying.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan and Moscow newsroom, editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.