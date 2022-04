Russia expels 40 German diplomatic staff in tit-for-tat move

April 25 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it had declared 40 German diplomatic staff "personae non gratae" in a retaliatory move after Berlin expelled the same number of Russian diplomats.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it had taken the decision after Germany on April 4 declared a "significant number" of officials at the Russian embassy in Berlin "undesirable". read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.