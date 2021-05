A view of the Russian embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Russia on Wednesday expelled a Bulgarian diplomat in what it said was a response to a "baseless" move by Sofia to expel one of its diplomats.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said it had summoned Bulgaria's ambassador to Moscow to notify the envoy of its move.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.