Russia expels eight Japanese diplomats in tit-for-tat move
April 27 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was expelling eight Japanese diplomats in a retaliatory move as it criticized Japan for taking an "openly hostile anti-Russian course".
The ministry said it had summoned a representative of the Japanese embassy in Moscow and told him the eight diplomats must leave Russia by May 10.
Tokyo expelled eight Russian diplomats earlier this month in a rare move it said was in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine. read more
(The story corrects second paragraph to show the ministry summoned a Japanese embassy representative without specifying title, not the ambassador.)
