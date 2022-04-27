Russia expels eight Japanese diplomats in tit-for-tat move

April 27 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was expelling eight Japanese diplomats in a retaliatory move as it criticized Japan for taking an "openly hostile anti-Russian course".

The ministry said it had summoned a representative of the Japanese embassy in Moscow and told him the eight diplomats must leave Russia by May 10.

Tokyo expelled eight Russian diplomats earlier this month in a rare move it said was in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine. read more

(The story corrects second paragraph to show the ministry summoned a Japanese embassy representative without specifying title, not the ambassador.)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.