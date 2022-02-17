Russia expels U.S.'s second highest official at embassy in Moscow - U.S. State Department

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia has expelled the U.S. deputy chief of mission to Russia, Bart Gorman, a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday, warning of a U.S. response amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia’s action against our DCM was unprovoked and we consider this an escalatory step and are considering our response," the spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear what justification Moscow gave for the expulsion, but it comes during a months-long standoff over a Russian buildup of more than 150,000 troops near its border with Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. officials warned the risk of a Russian invasion remained high and that Russia may attempt to fabricate a pretext for a conflict, despite Moscow saying it was moving some of its troops away from the border. read more

Alongside the border tensions, the United States and Russia have been engaged in a tussle over their respective diplomatic presences in each others' capitals and Moscow said in December that U.S. Embassy staff who have been in the post for more than three years should return home.

The spokesperson said Gorman, the second most senior U.S. official at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, had a valid visa and had been in Russia for less than three years.

"We call on Russia to end its baseless expulsions of U.S. diplomats and staff and to work productively to rebuild our missions," the State Department spokesperson said. "Now more than ever, it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments. "

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.