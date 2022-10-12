Russia has depleted large part of precision ammunition - NATO official















BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia has depleted a significant proportion of its precision-guided ammunition in its invasion of Ukraine and its industry cannot produce all kinds of ammunition and weapon systems due to Western sanctions, a senior NATO official said on Wednesday.

The official said he did not know how long it would take for Russia to mobilise the 300,000 troops Moscow is aiming for, and suggested it could take a few months.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; writing by Philip Blenkinsop











