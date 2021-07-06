Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Russia hopes to kick off strategic stability talks with US in July - report

1 minute read

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov arrives for a meeting with U.S. special envoy Marshall Billingslea in Vienna, Austria June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russia hopes to hold the opening round of nuclear strategic stability talks with the United States this month, RIA news agency quoted deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at a summit in Geneva last month to embark on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 3:58 AM UTCIsrael sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections

Israel reported on Monday a decrease in the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in preventing infections and symptomatic illness but said it remained highly effective in preventing serious illness.

WorldTwitter loses immunity over user-generated content in India
WorldHK leader says 'ideologies' pose security risk, teenagers need to be monitored
WorldRussia backs ASEAN plan on tackling Myanmar crisis
WorldLebanon is 'days away' from social explosion, PM Diab warns