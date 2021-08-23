Russia, Iran and China to hold joint drills in Gulf -RIA

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia, Iran and China will hold joint maritime exercises in the Persian Gulf around late 2021 or early 2022, Russia's ambassador to Tehran said, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.

The drills involving naval vessels from the three countries will be focused on shipping security and combating piracy, the envoy was cited as saying.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans

