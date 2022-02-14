Russia, Iran note progress in reviving Iranian nuclear deal

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday and they noted a "tangible move forward" in reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Russian foreign ministry said.

The talks on a new nuclear accord with Iran have been held in Vienna since April amid growing Western fears about Tehran's accelerating nuclear advances, seen by Western powers as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon. read more

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Mark Heinrich

