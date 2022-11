Russia and Iran security chiefs discuss Ukraine, 'Western interference' in Tehran - Russian agencies

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The secretaries of Russia and Iran's Security Councils discussed the situation in Ukraine, security cooperation and measures to combat "Western interference" in their domestic affairs at a series of meetings in Tehran on Wednesday, Russian state media reported.

Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in Tehran as Russia and Iran try to forge closer ties amid Western isolation.

Reporting by Reuters











