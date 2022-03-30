Russia, Iran to take practical steps to circumvent Western sanctions -RIA cites Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2022. Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

March 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Moscow would work with Iran to take practical steps in an effort to circumvent Western sanctions, the RIA news agency said.

It was not immediately clear if he was referring to sanctions against Russia exclusively, or also those against Iran.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.