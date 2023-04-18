Russia is breaking promises to countries dependent on Ukraine grain, Blinken says

[1/2] U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a news conference at the conclusion of a G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at The Prince Karuizawa hotel in Karuizawa, Japan, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS















TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Russia is breaking its promises to countries around the world that are dependent on grain that has not been able to get out of Ukraine over the last few days, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Blinken made the comments in a news conference at the conclusion of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting in Karuizawa, Japan.

On Monday Kyiv said a U.N.-brokered initiative allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain was in danger of "shutdown" after Russia blocked inspections of participating ships in Turkish waters.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan and Kim Coghill











