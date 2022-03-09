Skip to main content
Russia largely failed to respect civilian evacuation plans - Ukrainian official

A woman is evacuated, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Irpin, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said Russia had largely failed on Wednesday to respect agreements to allow civilians to be evacuated from towns and cities through humanitarian corridors.

Evacuations took place from the cities of Sumy and Enerhodar, but not from the regional capital of Kharkiv and only partially in areas in the Kyiv region, he said on television.

