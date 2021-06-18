Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia monitoring talk of Turkish military base in Azerbaijan, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Moscow is closely monitoring developments around a potential Turkish military base in Azerbaijan, a move that could require Russia to take steps to ensure its own security and interests, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was in close contact with Turkey, a NATO member, on stabilising the situation in the South Caucasus, where Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces fought a war last year.

Turkey and Azerbaijan said earlier this week they were stepping up cooperation in the military sphere.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn

