Russia must adhere to UN Charter, say UK and India

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia must adhere to the United Nations Charter, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a call on Tuesday, according to a readout provided by Johnson's office.

"The pair agreed that Ukraine’s integrity and territorial sovereignty must be respected," a statement issued by Johnson's office following the call said.

“Russia needed to adhere to the UN Charter, the leaders said, and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity."

Johnson also said both countries needed to intensify efforts to promote peace and de-escalation in the region.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

