Russia must listen to World Court orders despite its boycott -Ukraine envoy

Local residents cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate from the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

THE HAGUE, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia will have to listen to the orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), even though it boycotted the hearing of Ukraine's case demanding an emergency order to stop the hostilities, Ukraine's envoy to the court said on Monday.

"They need to listen and they must listen to the court, under international law", Ukrainian envoy Anton Korynevych told reporters after the conclusion of the hearing in The Hague.

