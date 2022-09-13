Russia, Myanmar not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral - source

A view of tributes at Green Park Floral Tribute Garden, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain has not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral due to be held next Monday, a Whitehall source said on Tuesday.

Britain, along with its Western allies, has sought to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus on the world stage with economic sanctions and other measures in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Myanmar and its military have also been the subject of British sanctions as London steps up support for the Southeast Asian country's Rohingya community.

About 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London, with invites having been sent to the heads of state of most countries with which Britain has diplomatic relations, the BBC said.

A host of world leaders from U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, to the prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand have all confirmed attendance for the event, likely to be one of Britain's largest diplomatic gatherings in years. read more

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

