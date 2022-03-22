Russia, North Korea discuss developing relations

State flags of Russia and North Korea fly in a street near a railway station during the visit of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un to Vladivostok, Russia April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev/File Photo

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov met with North Korea's ambassador to Russia and discussed developing bilateral relations "in the context of changes happening on the international arena," the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The contact took place as Russia faces increasing isolation over its invasion of Ukraine, which has drawn sweeping international sanctions.

North Korea last month blamed the Ukraine crisis on the "hegemonic policy" and "high-handedness" of the United States and the West.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.