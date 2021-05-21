Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

WorldRussia opens criminal case after 10 workers die from sewage plant fumes

Reuters
1 minute read

Russian investigators opened a criminal case on Friday after 10 workers died of suspected poisoning while cleaning a sewage plant.

Russia's Investigative Committee, a body that probes major crimes, said it was investigating whether the plant in the village of Dmitriadovka, near the city of Taganrog in Russia's southern Rostov region, had violated industrial safety rules.

The RIA news agency cited local officials as saying methane had leaked during emergency restoration work at the sewage treatment plant.

Authorities in Taganrog said 10 people had died and another eight had been hospitalised.

A person who answered the phone at the plant declined to comment and referred all inquiries to the Taganrog administration.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 3:29 PM UTCIsrael and Hamas both claim victory as fragile ceasefire takes hold

Israel and Hamas both claimed victory on Friday after their forces ended 11 days of fighting, but a clash between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem underscored the fragility of the truce.

WorldEXCLUSIVE In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias
WorldMyanmar junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party -media
World‘Share dollars and doses’: rich world tries to tackle vaccine inequalities
WorldBBC under pressure over Diana interview after princes launch scathing attack