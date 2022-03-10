Russia to pay a price for Ukraine invasion, says U.S. VP Harris

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris makes remarks during the “Bloody Sunday” commemorations at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, U.S. March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer

WARSAW, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss issues with Poland that will force Russia to pay a price for its invasion of Ukraine, she said on Thursday during a visit to Warsaw, as Moscow continues its bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

Harris also said Poland was doing "extraordinary work" with the refugees who have fled Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nandita Bose, writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.