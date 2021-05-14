Skip to main content

WorldRussia to postpone ban on U.S. embassy hiring foreign staff, says U.S.

Reuters
1 minute read

The Russian government intends to postpone the enforcement of a ban on the U.S. embassy hiring foreign staff, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on Friday, adding that it would temporarily resume routine services for U.S. citizens.

The embassy had said last month it was cutting consular staff by 75% and that from May 12 it would stop processing non-immigrant visas for non-diplomatic travel, after the Kremlin accused Washington of fuelling tension with "unfriendly actions". read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 11:25 AM UTCIsrael targets Gaza tunnels, Palestinian rocket attacks persist

Israel fired artillery and mounted extensive air strikes on Friday against a network of Palestinian militant tunnels under Gaza, amid persistent rocket attacks on Israeli towns.

WorldBig promises, few doses: why Russia’s struggling to make Sputnik V doses
WorldLines, tokens and money brokers: Myanmar’s crumbling economy runs low on cash
WorldThe man behind Brazil's search for miracle COVID-19 cures
WorldTwelve killed in explosion at Kabul mosque during Friday prayers

At least 12 people were killed in an explosion inside a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul during Friday prayers as worshippers gathered for the second day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, officials said.