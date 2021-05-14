The Russian government intends to postpone the enforcement of a ban on the U.S. embassy hiring foreign staff, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on Friday, adding that it would temporarily resume routine services for U.S. citizens.

The embassy had said last month it was cutting consular staff by 75% and that from May 12 it would stop processing non-immigrant visas for non-diplomatic travel, after the Kremlin accused Washington of fuelling tension with "unfriendly actions". read more

