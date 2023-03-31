Russia protests about 'provocative actions' by U.S. armed forces in Syria - Tass















March 31 (Reuters) - Russia has protested to the American-led coalition against the Islamic State militant group about "provocative actions" by U.S. armed forces in Syria, Tass news agency said on Friday.

Tass cited a senior Russian official as saying the incidents had occurred in the northeastern province of Hasakeh.

