Russia protests about 'provocative actions' by U.S. armed forces in Syria - Tass
March 31 (Reuters) - Russia has protested to the American-led coalition against the Islamic State militant group about "provocative actions" by U.S. armed forces in Syria, Tass news agency said on Friday.
Tass cited a senior Russian official as saying the incidents had occurred in the northeastern province of Hasakeh.
