Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Russia ready to deliver weapons to allies near Afghanistan at low prices - RIA

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to supply weapons and military hardware to its allies in the CSTO security bloc that border Afghanistan at special low prices, Russia's deputy prime minister was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency on Monday.

Russia has called for joint action with its allies in Central Asia to prepare for potential security threats from Afghanistan following the U.S. exit of troops and the Taliban's lightning takeover.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov and Andrew Osborn; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 3:07 PM UTC

Analysis: Leaderless Lebanon on slippery slope to mayhem

Lebanon's financial meltdown is dragging the country towards mayhem at a quickening pace, forcing its feuding leaders to face a choice between finally doing something about the crisis or risking yet more chaos and insecurity.

World
Firefight involving Western forces erupts amid Kabul airport evacuation chaos
World
Belarus tightens grip on lawyers
World
Analysis: China, Pakistan, India jockey for position in Afghanistan's new Great Game
World
'I don't know what we'll do': Haiti quake survivors fear for children's future