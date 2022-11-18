Russia ready for high-level talks with U.S. if Washington willing -foreign ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov arrives for security talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia is ready for high-level meetings with the United States regarding strategic stability if Washington is ready, Moscow's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted in state media as saying on Friday.

He also said Russia does not rule out new contacts with the United States after upcoming talks in Cairo on the New START nuclear arms treaty.

