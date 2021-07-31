Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths

Paramedic Yulia Medvedeva wearing protective suit visits a COVID-19 patient in the village of Martyushevo, Omsk region, Russia July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russia reported 23,807 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 3,514 in Moscow, taking the national tally of infections to 6,265,873.

Russia's coronavirus task force said that 792 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, raising the country's COVID-19 death toll to 158,563.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

