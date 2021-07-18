Russia reports 25,018 new COVID-19 cases, 764 deaths

A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia reported 25,018 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 4,357 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,958,133.

The government coronavirus task force said 764 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 148,419.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by Frances Kerry

