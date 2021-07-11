Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths

People line up to receive vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, in central Moscow, Russia June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia reported 25,033 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 5,410 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,783,333.

The government coronavirus task force said 749 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 143,002.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate death toll. It said on Friday it had recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and May this year. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Hugh Lawson

