WorldRussia reports 8,419 new COVID-19 cases, 334 deaths

An interior view shows the Krylatskoye indoor ice skating arena following the decision of local authorities to turn it into a temporary hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Moscow, Russia October 5, 2020. Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Russia reported 8,419 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, taking the national tally to 4,880,262.

The government coronavirus task force said 334 people had died in the last day, taking the national death toll to 113,326.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and March 2021. read more

