WorldRussia reports 8,465 new coronavirus cases, 321 deaths

People line up to receive a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, in central Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Russia reported 8,465 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Monday, taking the national tally to 4,888,727.

The government coronavirus task force said 321 people had died in the last day, taking the national death toll to 113,647.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and March 2021. read more

