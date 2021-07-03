Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday reported 697 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began and the fifth day in a row it has set that record.

The government coronavirus taskforce also confirmed 24,439 new coronavirus cases nationwide, the most it has reported since early January. Moscow accounted for 7,446 of those cases. Officials blame the case surge on the infectious Delta variant.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by David Clarke

