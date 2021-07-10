Russia reports record high daily COVID-19 deaths, over 25,000 new cases

Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) bury a person at a graveyard on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday reported 752 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began, pushing the national death toll to 142,253.

The coronavirus task force also reported 25,082 new coronavirus cases, including 5,694 in Moscow. That pushed the national case total to 5,758,300.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate death toll. It said on Friday it had recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and May this year. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Tom Balmforth

