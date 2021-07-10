Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Russia reports record high daily COVID-19 deaths, over 25,000 new cases

1 minute read

Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) bury a person at a graveyard on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday reported 752 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began, pushing the national death toll to 142,253.

The coronavirus task force also reported 25,082 new coronavirus cases, including 5,694 in Moscow. That pushed the national case total to 5,758,300.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate death toll. It said on Friday it had recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and May this year. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Tom Balmforth

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 8:05 AM UTCU.S rebuffs Haiti troops request after president's assassination

The United States on Friday rebuffed Haiti's request for troops to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by suspected foreign mercenaries, even as it pledged to help with the investigation.

WorldSon of Chile indigenous leader killed by police in restive province -media
WorldLocked-down Sydney warned worse may be ahead, COVID-19 cases at 2021 high
WorldMexico president casts video of brother taking cash as political smear
WorldVietnam receives 2 mln coronavirus vaccines as it tackles worst outbreak